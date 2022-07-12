Free Summer concerts continue with Whitney Myer (sponsored)

We are honored to share some of the best talent to come out of the region with you

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presented by The Change Companies is back for the sixth in person season and better than ever. So grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together!

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public this summer on Brewery Arts Center’s two block campus.

This Saturday, July 16, we are thrilled to bring back to the Levitt AMP Carson City stage Whitney Myer and opening for Whitney is Eric Henry Andersen. A nexus of R ‘n’ B, hip-pop and Rock ‘n’ Roll, Whitney Myer’s soulful vocals and electrifying live performances have mesmerized audiences, earning her featured appearances at Lightning in a Bottle, The Bounce Festival, and SXSW. Drawing inspiration from musicians like Prince, Little Dragon and Bjork, Whitney Myer has shared the stage with the likes of Allen Stone, DEV and Fitz And The Tantrums.

Whitney Myer burst on to the scene in 2012, wowing Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine, Cee Lo Green and Blake Shelton on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2012. Her show stopping rendition of Alicia Keys “No One” turned the chairs of all four judges. That same year Whitney released her first solo EP “The Articles of Luminous Nature.” The record highlights not only her soulful voice but also her focused musical prowess as a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Levitt AMP Carson City offers an extremely diverse line up filling out the rest of the summer. On July 23 we will present Latin psychedelic band Tropa Magica, The Vindys on July 30, Bad Mother Nature on Aug. 6, Grammy Nominee Danielle Nicole-Aug. 13, Eddie 9V-Aug. 20, and High Step Society will finish the series on Aug. 27.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which has an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 449 West King Street at the corner of King and Minnesota Streets. Admission is free. Visit breweryarts.org for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Since 2016, Carson City was named one of 18 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $25K in matching funds to present a free concert series at what is now, The Change Companies stage. The Brewery Arts Center submitted the Levitt AMP proposal and is presenting the concert series. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking. Learn more about the winners and the 180 free Levitt AMP concerts across America at http://levittamp.org

