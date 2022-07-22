Free Summer concerts continue with Tropica Magica (sponsored)

Blending Psychedelic Cumbia Punk and the opening of the new Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Exhibition

The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series presented by The Change Companies is back for the sixth in person season and better than ever. So grab your family, friends and neighbors and get ready to experience the power of free, live music to bring our community together!

Sponsored in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a national funder of creative placemaking that empowers communities to inject new life into underused public spaces through free, outdoor concerts, the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series will present 10 free, family-friendly concerts to the public this summer on Brewery Arts Center’s two block campus.

This Saturday, July 23, we are thrilled to present to the Levitt AMP Carson City stage Tropa Magica and opening for Tropa is Drinking With Clowns.

“Invigorating”, “brilliant”, and “charismatic” are just a slew of the adjectives used to describe Tropa Magica. “The East L.A. duo made a name for themselves by combining alternative, grunge, and psychedelic rock with cumbia” -Spin magazine.

Having toured nationally and on multiple southwest and west coast tours, they have supported established acts such as Bomba Estereo, Molotov, and comedian Felipe Esparza. The band has boldly and successfully taken on larger LA stages at venues such as The Microsoft Theater, El Rey Theater and The Hollywood Palladium.

In 2018 and 2019 Tropa Magica performed at So-Cal festival favorites Desert Daze and Tropicalia. At the end of 2019 the band self released a limited edition 7inch vinyl EP “Smells Like Cumbia” featuring Nirvana songs as cumbia renditions.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a busy year for the band. They wrote and recorded the theme song for comedian Felipe Esparza’s new Netflix special and collaborated with the notorious Foo’s Gone Wild on the “Foo Files Cumbia” track released earlier this year. The band has partnered up as “authenticos” with 805/Firestone Beer and is sponsored by Fender guitars and Ernie Ball. www.tropamagica.com

This concert takes place as the Brewery Arts Center opens their new exhibition on loan from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Part of the Machine, Rock & Pinball! This exhibit features playable retro pinball machines with corresponding Rock & Roll artifacts. Some of the items include the KISS pinball machine with Peter Kris’ drum set, “Tommy” pinball machine with Pete Townshend’s guitar and many more! In the spirit of barrier free that accompanies each Levitt event, we are offering this exhibition with free admission every Saturday from 5-7pm before each Levitt event.

Levitt AMP Carson City offers an extremely diverse line up filling out the rest of the summer. On July 30 we will present (for their first time out west) The Vindys , Bad Mother Nature on Aug. 6, Grammy Nominee Danielle Nicole-Aug. 13, Eddie 9V-Aug. 20, and High Step Society will finish the series on Aug. 27.

The public is invited to bring their own picnics, blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts, which has an open setting. There will be food trucks, drink vendors and kids activities at every concert. The Levitt AMP concert series is located at 449 West King Street at the corner of King and Minnesota Streets. Admission is free. Visit breweryarts.org for a full schedule of concerts, directions and information on parking and wheelchair accessibility.

Since 2016, Carson City was named one of 18 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Award of $25K in matching funds to present a free concert series at what is now, The Change Companies stage. The Brewery Arts Center submitted the Levitt AMP proposal and is presenting the concert series. In an effort to inspire and engage communities across the country around the power of creative placemaking. Learn more about the winners and the 180 free Levitt AMP concerts across America at http://levittamp.org.

