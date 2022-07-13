Essential oils mixologist robot, and its owner, seek to transform beauty and wellness

By Bob Conrad

A Reno newcomer aims to transform beauty and self-care with an unlikely companion: ADE –pronounced “addie” – a robot.

Dayo McIntosh recently moved back to Reno after initially living here for about six months. She brought with her an entrepreneurial business – Yateou.

Yateou, named after the Yoruba tribe of Nigeria, where McIntosh is originally from, offers beauty and wellness products. McIntosh started the business mixing ingredients in her kitchen.

“About five years ago, I started seeing myself in a different light after going through a series of losses,” she said. “That prompted this journey of wanting to take better care of myself [and] invest in my well being.”

Yateou products are all natural, premium products – not what you will find in large retailers.

“We’re very intimate, intentional and purposeful about everything that we do – from, you know, our packaging to the product itself,” she added. “Everything is sustainable, it’s good for the planet.”

What about the robot? ADE is an essential oil mixologist and is the first consumer-facing robot for the beauty and wellness industries, McIntosh said.

“The idea behind ADE was this experiential retail, it’s the ability for people to own their wellness and your and their personal care, and create something that would work specifically for them,” she explained.

ADE is built into a box truck McIntosh is able to take to different festivals and events. The robot appeared at last week’s Midtown Art Walk, drawing intrigue and questions.

Visit Yateou online to learn more: https://www.yateou.com

Nom Eats found a permanent home

Many locals know Nom Eats as a vegan food truck, taking its street-style fare around Reno, Sparks and beyond on four wheels. But when the food truck went up in flames—literally—the three Sparks natives pivoted, opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the tiny alcove on West Street as part of West Street Market.

Joining other small restaurants, Nom Eats has its own corner of the space where they serve food that is strictly and completely vegan—but you may never know it. In my opinion, the vegan burritos here are better than most meaty options offered throughout the city.

Business news briefs

SPONSORED: The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce will again hold its BIZ BALL event on Friday, July 15 at 9:00 am at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. It will feature beginner, intermediate and advanced 3-person teams playing ten-minute games in their respective brackets and team players must be at least 18 years of age. Professional referees will work each game and attendees may engage in several game day events that include the Free Throw Challenge, Three-Point challenge, Slam Dunk Challenge, and Bank Shot challenge, during which players will attempt to make as many bank shots as possible in 30 seconds. BIZ BALL jerseys will be distributed to each player and NBA items will be provided to winners along with trophies. The event is free and open to all spectators. Get information: https://www.thechambernv.org/biz-ball.html

DRI appoints Vic Etyemezian as VP of research. DRI is proud to announce the appointment of Vic Etyemezian, Ph.D., as the institution’s vice president for research, effective July 1, 2022. Etyemezian has served in an interim capacity since September of 2019. “During Vic’s time as interim vice president for research, he has shown the commitment and vision to lead DRI’s current and future research opportunities,” said DRI President Kumud Acharya, Ph.D. “I am confident in Vic’s abilities, and I look forward to his continued contributions to the advancement of DRI’s research portfolio.”

Education Alliance of Washoe County welcomes new board members. The alliance recently elected new officers and members: President-Lauren Garfinkel, Panasonic Energy of North America; Vice President-Landon Miller, 2 News KTVN; Secretary-Kristine Brown Caliger, Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce; Treasurer-Chris Morgan, Deloitte LLP; and Past President-Melissa Deadmond, Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC). In addition, the board has four permanent positions representing education in Washoe County: Washoe County School District Superintendent represented by Michele Anderson, Chief Communications & Community Engagement Officer; Truckee Meadows Community College President, represented by Melissa Deadmond, Associate Dean of Assessment & Planning/Accreditation; University of Nevada President, represented by David Shintani, Vice Provost Undergraduate Education; and Kendall Inskip, Education Alliance Executive Director.

Krch Realty announces new business development specialist. Mary Gurczynski is a 20-plus year veteran in the real estate industry. She’s a native of the Northern Nevada area, passionate about helping her community. In her free time, she enjoys fitness, hiking, and snowshoeing on the local trails of Lake Tahoe with her family.

City of Reno announces promotions. City of Reno officials last week announced six employee promotions: John Flansberg will serve in a newly created role as the regional infrastructure administrator where he’ll focus on regional water projects with an emphasis on long-range planning and regional collaboration. Flansberg has served as the director of public works since 2009. Cindy Green will serve as the division chief overseeing emergency medical services, making her the highest-ranking female officer in the City of Reno. JW Hodge has been promoted to assistant city manager. Kerrie Koski has been promoted to director of public works where she’ll focus on capital projects, property management and traffic engineering. She was hired by the City of Reno as an assistant engineer in 2004. Vicki Van Buren has been named the director of finance. Calli Wilsey was named director of policy and strategy where she’ll build strategic roadmaps and work with other government entities.

DCG announces Locus Development Group’s McCarran Business Park. DCG announced the McCarran Business Park, developed by Locus Development Group. The project will include two 50,450 square foot industrial buildings. The seven-acre site is at the intersection of Mill Street and McCarran Boulevard at the UNR agricultural experiment station property.

Ryan Percivalle with the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation recognized Employee Veteran of the Month. DETR officials said they are pleased to announce Ryan Percivalle as the state’s employee veteran of the month for June of 2022. Percivalle was selected due to his hard work and commitment to the state, getting through an unprecedented amount of unemployment claims during the pandemic. His work helped reduce wait times for Nevadans in need of assistance.

The Club at ArrowCreek introduced this week a new director of agronomy, David Diver. Diver brings more than 28 years experience in golf course management across the country and will assist in The Club’s efforts to continually improve the conditions at ArrowCreek. A native of Coffeyville, Kansas, Diver started as a summer laborer at Four Oaks Golf Course in Kansas. After earning his bachelors from Pittsburg State University, Diver accepted a position with Forest Hills Country Club in Chesterfield, Missouri to pursue his passion of maintaining golf courses to their highest level. He completed the Professional Turf Management program at Rutgers University.

Reno Housing Authority board appoints Hilary Lopez as its new executive director. Lopez has more than 20 years’ experience in affordable housing finance and policy. Prior to working at the RHA, she was a senior associate at Praxis Consulting Group structuring the financing for affordable housing projects and utilizing federal programs including Rental Assistance Demonstration, Low Income Housing Tax Credit, HOME, Trust Funds and tax-exempt bonds, along with private financing to assist clients build and preserve affordable housing. She also previously served in various leadership roles at the Nevada Housing Division. “In the 20 years I have known her, she has been a powerful and tireless advocate for affordable housing,” said Board Chair Mark Sullivan.

Carollo Engineers signs downtown lease. Basin Street Properties welcomes Carollo Engineers to 50 West Liberty. Carollo provides water, wastewater and stormwater services to public and private sector clients across North America. “It has been our honor to partner with clients in Reno for more than 50 years, and this new office is an important milestone as we continue to grow our team to serve current and future clients in the region,” said Mark Gross of Carollo Engineers.