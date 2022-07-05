Covid cases back in ‘high’ range for Washoe County

COVID-19 cases are high enough again the the region is back in the ‘high’ range, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria.

New cases and the seven-day moving average are at levels seen last fall. On July 4, 2022, the Washoe County Health District reported nearly 300 new cases with a seven-day moving average of 187 cases.

The Nevada Hospital Association reported last week that 48 people hospitalized in Washoe County are confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19, according to health district officials.

The high spread of Covid has health officials again warning people to wear masks indoors, get vaccinated and to avoid large gatherings, particularly for those who are at higher risk of illness.

“Those who are at higher risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions,” officials said. “This can include having a plan for rapid testing if needed and talking to your health care provider about options for treatments with oral antivirals and monoclonal antibodies.”

Nearly 200 people have died this year from COVID-19. Most who die, officials said, are not fully vaccinated.