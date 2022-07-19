Common Summer activities can cause injuries (sponsored)

Summer is officially here and that means it is time to kick off our shoes, bask in the sun and relax with family and friends. All the fun-in-the-sun activities we enjoy during the summer can also lead to some not-so-fun injuries. Below are some common injuries that occur during the summer months and how best to avoid and treat them.

“If you find yourself with an acute injury and pain, it’s best to seek medical treatment as soon as possible to avoid further injury and chronic pain that when prolonged may be the cause for more extreme therapies,” said Dr. Ali Nairizi, founder of United Pain Urgent Care.

Bicycle Injuries

Road cycling, mountain biking or beach cruising, bicycle injuries are some of the most common summertime activities that can result in injury. A fall from a bicycle accident can be fatal, so be sure to always wear a helmet to prevent serious head injuries. Other protective gear, just as knee and elbow pads, also prevent more serious injuries from happening after a nasty fall.

Water Injuries

One of the most popular summer pastimes is spent on the water, either on a boat or paddle craft, with some pool floaties or on a surfboard trying to catch the next big wave. Regardless of your method, it is important to proceed with caution, as even good swimmers can get injured or drown. Diving accidents are one of the leading causes of spinal cord injuries. Be sure if you’re near a pool, do not run on the wet surfaces, as you may slip and fall and cause terrible pain in your back.

Overuse Injuries

Summer sports, travel and camping are all activities that can lead to overuse of your common joints and ligaments. To prevent common overuse injuries in the knee, shoulder and elbow, you should slowly ease back into the seasonal activities, until your body can get used to the increased/different activity.

Sprains and strains can also be a consequence of overuse. To treat the swelling, follow the RICE method:

Rest the sprained or strained area.

Ice for 20 minutes every hour. Avoid placing the ice pack directly to prevent any possible damage to the skin. Use a towel or something similar for protection.

Compress by wrapping an elastic bandage lightly (not tightly) around the joint or limb.

Elevate the injured area, above the heart if possible.

In addition, to help manage the pain and inflammation before seeing your doctor, take an over-the-counter non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol).

Urgent Care for Pain and Injuries

United Pain Urgent Care (UPUC) is the first and only urgent care for pain and injury.

Our health care providers specialize in providing urgent care to all patients living in and around Reno, who are dealing with everything from sprains and fractures to torn ligaments and nerve pain. We work with patients of all ages, from young sports enthusiasts to marathoners and everyone in between. We can provide you with the immediate care you need to manage pain and map out a custom treatment plan that will ensure a fast, effective recovery.

UPUC offers many services including a walk-in clinic, specialist treatments in back, head and neck pain, and orthopedic injuries from a bad fall or sports accident.

So should you find yourself with newfound back pain after an outing on the lake with your family or your hang-ten became a hang-nine after your surfing trick didn’t go as planned, visit a pain specialist at UPUC so you can enjoy the rest of your summer without pain.

