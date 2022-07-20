Business: Cannabis consumption lounges are coming to Reno

A late June approval by Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board is paving the way for cannabis consumption lounges. And those lounges could open by year’s end.

The difference between dispensary and grow operations and consumption lounges will be marked by ownership. Most dispensaries are owned by out-of-state companies, but random preference for lounges will favor local ownership.

Reno City Manager Doug Thornley, in a letter to the city council, wrote that 20 independent lounge licenses will be issued statewide to start. Each retail licensee can also apply for a retail lounge license.

“Retail Lounges are to be affiliated with adult-use cannabis retail stores,” he said. “The number of Retail Lounges allowed correlates to the number of adult-use cannabis retail stores. Independent Lounges are standalone and are limited to the number equal to the number of retail Lounges in the state; that said, only 20 independent Lounge licenses will be issued (via random number generator) in the first round.”

Gov. Steve Sisolak said the lounges will “set Nevada’s economy ablaze.”

“In Nevada, we’ve prioritized innovative policies to expand the cannabis industry while prioritizing social equity, protecting Nevadans and diversifying our economy,” he wrote in an opinion column on Marijuana Moment. “Thanks to these steps, the Silver State is now positioned to become the national leader in the cannabis industry and the model case-study for other states. In other words, cannabis has the potential to set Nevada’s economy ablaze.”

Regulations need to be ironed out. Rules governing the lounges include employee training, indoor air quality, health standards and incident reporting, Thornley said.

“Of note, the regulation stipulates that these Lounges must be, ‘attached to or immediately adjacent to the cannabis sales facility,’ meaning it must be physically attached to the retail facility or on property sharing a common border,” he added.

He further said applications for lounges could be available by mid-September “with the possibility of lounges opening mid-fall in certain jurisdictions.”

More fried chicken arrives in Reno as Cluckers opens in Midtown

A fried chicken sandwich from Cluckers. Image: Nora Tarte / This Is Reno

What the CLUCK is in this chicken?

If you consider yourself a fan of juicy, savory fried chicken wings and thighs, then you’re going to be really excited about the newest restaurant to hit Reno’s Center Street.

If you haven’t tried Cluckers MidTown yet, that’s okay. After all, it did just open on July 6. The eatery had opened its doors briefly before that to get customer feedback but quickly closed again to make a few fixes.

The end result was worth the wait.

Business news briefs

Phil MacDougall.

Phil MacDougall joins Cordillera International Film Festival board. National Automobile Museum Executive Director Phil MacDougall has joined the board of directors for Cordillera International Film Festival. “I’m almost as passionate about movies as I am about cars,” he said. “And I’m very excited about the economic impact filmmaking has on our local community, so this is a perfect fit for me.”

Full Tilt Logistics announces expansion of shipping, warehousing and distribution business. The women-owned Reno trucking company is revving its engine for a major expansion. The company acquired a new 250,000-square-foot warehouse space located on Prototype Drive in south Reno. The expansion will allow the company to hire additional staff. “We are so fortunate to have a loyal customer base already. Now we can easily accommodate our existing customers’ growing needs, and make room for many new customers,” said Tiffany Novich, company president.

DCG’s Fennell gets SIOR designation. DCG Principal Tom Fennell recently obtained the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors (SIOR) designation. He earned his SIOR dual specialty designation for obtaining at least five years of experience in the specialized field of industrial and office real estate. “I feel grateful to have earned my SIOR designation and to join the ranks of some of the best and most respected brokers in the world and look forward to continuing to serve my company and clients to the best of my ability,” he said.

Reno-Tahoe named one of the top destination management organizations. RSCVA, “Reno Tahoe,” last week announced it was recognized by the meetings and hospitality industry media publication, Smart Meetings, as a 2022 Smart Stars winner in the “Best CVB/DMO” category. “This recognition shows that we are having success in elevating our brand and our destination. It is the first time Reno Tahoe has been named ‘Best of the Best’ and we are grateful to be included,” said Reno Tahoe CEO Charles Harris.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada receives $1.1 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. BBBSNN is one of 38 agencies out of 230 nationally to receive funding. The donation will lead to growth and diversification in services for the nearly 150 children in the community who are waiting for one-to-one mentorship and nurturing.

EDAWN’s industry excellence awards open. Nominations are now open for EDAWN’s 10th Existing Industry Awards. The awards recognize the success and accomplishments of the many companies that make up the backbone of the local economy. The Existing Industry Awards will be hosted on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Information is at EDAWNelites.org.

Mark Tadder earns designation as ADA coordinator for Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living (NNCIL). Tadder, who serves as the Blindness Advocacy and Resource Officer for NNCIL, has completed training through the Great Plains ADA Center and the University of Missouri, to earn certification as an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Coordinator. In addition to the ADA, he received training in other disability-related laws and regulations. “This education combined with my blindness gives me a unique perspective,” Tadder said. “It allows me to be a better, more informed advocate for our consumers and partners.”

REMSA Health’s Eric Engelman who has been promoted to the role of emergency communications center manager. Image courtesy of REMSA Health. Used with permission.

REMSA announces promotions. Eric Engelman has been promoted to manager of the Regional Emergency Communications Center. He brings more than 15 years of emergency medical services (EMS) experience to his role. Jenny Walters has been promoted to manager of the Center for Integrated Health and Community Education. Walters oversees the provider and community member training and educational offerings from REMSA Health. Scott Norman has been promoted to manager of clinical standards and practices. He has more than a decade of clinical and EMS experience. Stephen Schroder has been promoted to manager of the Regional Emergency Communications Center. With more than 16 years of EMS experience, Schroder has held positions at various agencies from paramedic to education coordinator and others.

Darkshot Coffee opens second location. Darkshot Coffee has opened its second location on the ground floor of 300 East Second Street, directly across from Greater Nevada Field and the Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Reno. The new location opened Wednesday, July 13 and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Prior to opening its second location, Darkshot Coffee began growing its loyal customer base at the Renaissance Reno Downtown Hotel & Spa.