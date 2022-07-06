Biz Ball (sponsored)

Biz Ball is back and open to the public on July 15

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the National Basketball Association and many key sponsors to host “BIZ BALL 2022” at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Friday, July 15 beginning at 9:00 a.m.

It’s an event open to the public and those wishing to play on a team or participate in the Free-Throw, Bank Shot, or Three-Point Challenges.

Win NBA swag, stop by many Chamber members’ booths, listen to DJ QuedUP and have fun in air-conditioned comfort.

It’s still possible to form a 3-person team for two, 10-minute games monitored by professional referees and receive free BIZ BALL jerseys. Register at TheChamberNV.org or call 775.636.9550 for a team, a booth, or both. Admission is free for all spectators.

The Chamber wished too thank Chamber Partners who help make this event possible: Wells Fargo, The Atlantis, NV Energy, Prominence Health Plan, Eide Bailly, Panasonic, and The Row.

Connor Naisbitt, Director of Operations for the Chamber, has worked to ensure a cool place for a hot event!

