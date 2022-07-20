Back-to-school vaccine clinics start Friday

Immunize Nevada and the Washoe County Health District are teaming up with other local vaccine providers in the coming weeks to ensure local students have the immunizations they need to start school this fall.

A new requirement this year is the meningococcal (MenACWY) vaccine for students entering 12th grade at any school – public, private or charter – in Nevada. Students are required by state law to have the vaccine before entering 7th and 12th grades. Health officials said most 12th graders need a booster dose of the MenACWY vaccine.

The MenACWY vaccine helps to protect against meningococcal disease, a bacterial infection that can cause meningitis which causes swelling of the brain and spinal cord. The infection can also spread to the blood and lead to shock and organ failure. About 10-14% of people who get the disease will die.

The series of back-to-school vaccination clinics kicks off Friday, July 22 with a drive-through clinic to provide the meningococcal vaccine (MenACWY) to students ages 11-17. Community Health Alliance will be on hand from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center to administer the vaccines along with COVID-19 vaccines.

Appointments for the clinic can be made ahead of time here, but some walk-up appointments are available.

Additional upcoming back-to-school vaccination events over the next several weeks provide needed vaccines for students ages 5-18 including MenACWY, HPV, Tdap and COVID.

July 25 from 4-7 p.m. at McQueen High School, 6055 Lancer Street in Reno.

July 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Wooster High School, 1331 Plumb Lane in Reno.

July 30 from 8-11 a.m. at Sun Valley Neighborhood Center, 115 W. Sixth Ave. in Sun Valley.

Aug. 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, 2680 E. Ninth Street in Reno.

Aug. 13 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Washoe County Health District, 1001 E. Ninth Street, Building B in Reno.

Aug. 20 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Washoe County Health District, 1001 E. Ninth Street, Building B in Reno.

Parent or guardian signature is required for students under 18 years of age at vaccine clinics. School-required vaccines are also available from health care providers throughout the community.

More information on vaccinations required for entry into schools is available at https://www.immunizenevada.org/school-vaccinations.