A night at the Glow Plaza (photos)

By Cooper Clark

The Glow Plaza, a new Downtown venue and intended tourist attraction in the so-called Neon Line District, continues to make waves in the community – this month with a summer concert series hosted as part of the Artown festival.

Friday night’s show featured local cover band Jake’s Garage Band. The band had the crowd dancing and singing to ‘70s and ‘80s rock classics from Journey to The Romantics and many more.

The plaza is more than just a stage. A line of different food and beverage options served by various trucks and vendors are set up alongside the stage. With plenty of comfortable seating and games of cornhole to play, the Glow Plaza proves a very enjoyable spot for a Friday night.

The plaza isn’t just for concerts. The venue sits alongside West Fourth Street and is open for anyone to enjoy on their own time. The area is littered with various art pieces and vibrant neon signs, signature to Nevada’s roots and colorful nightlife.

Crowds of happy families sat and enjoyed Friday night’s music, snacked on good food and laughed together as the sun went down. With loads of enthusiasm and positive energy, Jake’s Garage Band stole the show.

Check out photos from the concert in the gallery below.