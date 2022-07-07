$50 million fund to help families pay for child care

Gov. Steve Sisolak today launched the Nevada Child Care Fund with $50 million in financial assistance to help families reduce child care costs. The Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee in June approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to expand access to child care for Nevadans.

Financial assistance through the fund expands the state’s existing Child Care and Development Program administered through the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Nevada’s working families need support. This funding will help these families increase their household income, stay in their homes, support their families and save for the future,” Gov. Sisolak said. “Quality, affordable child care is critical for the success of our kids, our families and will support our local businesses and economy by creating a more stable workforce.”

Earlier this year the Interim Finance Committee approved an additional $30 million to support expansion or building of new licensed child care facilities in the state. In all, the state plans to invest $160 million to expand service and improve affordability for child care in the state.

Since the onset of the pandemic some child care facilities have closed. Those that remain have faces challenges with hiring staff due to labor shortages and low wages in the industry. The rising cost of child care has forced some families to choose between sending both partners to work or having one remain home to care for children.

Families eligible for support from the Child Care Fund will be able to pay less out of pocket for child care through subsidies paid direct to child care providers on behalf of the family. The new funding has also allowed the state to expand income eligibility guidelines to help more families qualify for assistance.

The Children’s Cabinet in Reno manages program applications, subsidies and referrals for northern Nevada and rural communities.

In addition to helping families to find out if they’re eligible, The Children’s Cabinet also manages a list of which child care facilities are enrolled in the program. For those who are qualified and use an un-licensed in-home child care provider, the organization will assist in registering them as a “Family, Friend or Neighbor Provider” to receive the subsidy payments.

The fund also covers the cost of after school programs such as the Boys and Girls Club and Safekey for eligible families.

More information is online at https://nevadachildcare.org/parent-resources/.

Source: Nevada Governor’s Office