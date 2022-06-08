Wells Avenue businesses host treasure walk

The Wells Avenue Merchants and Property Owners Association is hosting a “Wonders of Wells Treasure Walk” on Saturday, June 25. It is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is for Reno residents to become exposed to Wells Avenue businesses.

It is free to attend and is a family friendly event, organizers said.

“Come see more about what Wells Avenue is all about – how diverse it is and how many family-friendly businesses there are,” said Michelle Moore, owner of Pewter, a beauty salon. “I want people to see all the hidden treasures on Wells. People can come down, walk the street and collect stickers for raffle prizes from Wells Avenue merchants.”

She also noted there is ample parking on the street. It’s the first such walk for the business group since the pandemic.

Participants 18 and older can pick up a “Treasure Map” at participating businesses, while supplies last. The map will have a key to the event, as well as the participating businesses listed on the back with their “Treasure Walk” offers.

The more shops visited, the more stickers collected, the more raffle tickets and chances to win, Moore added.

“An additional raffle ticket will also be given if a designated hashtag is used on the participant’s social media – Facebook and Instagram – during the event,” she said.

Children are encouraged to dress up in pirate costumes in order to collect prizes from local businesses.

A few of the scheduled events:

Make Your Own Bath Salt Soak at Pantry Products

Live Art Demo at the Artists Co-Operative

Gear/Apparel Repair: Taping Clinic at Gear Hut

Brewery Tour and Tasting at IMBĪB

Aromatherapy for Kids Class at Mandala Massage Supply and Apothecary

Kids Costume Contest and raffle drawing at The Garden of Reno

Pineapple Pedicabs will be on hand to provide complimentary shuttles to participants.

The changing face of Wells Avenue

Wells Avenue is one of the most popular and picturesque neighborhoods in the city of Reno. It is known as a great place to see art murals, visit small Latino and Hispanic restaurants, salons, tattoo parlors, clothing and pet stores.

Over the past few years, Wells Avenue has seen numerous new businesses flourish and has also begun to see its share of housing problems similar to those affecting neighborhoods in other parts of the country.

Business news briefs

Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation announces new executive. The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation has announced Jim Dugdale is its new executive director. He has more than 20 years of experience with family offices and private foundations.

Three seniors win National Merit Scholarships. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation last week announced that three high school seniors from the Washoe County School District were awarded college- and university-funded scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. They are:

Matthew R. Long, Galena High School, Chemical Engineering

Teagan Jane Serink, Damonte Ranch High School, Music Composition

Jacob T. Weber, Galena High School, Business

RSCVA promotes VP to manage local events facilities. Visit Reno Tahoe announced it has officially taken over the management of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Reno Events Center, National Bowling Stadium and the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. Visit Reno Tahoe owns and operates the RSCC and is again overseeing operations at the state-owned RSLEC, as well as the REC and the NBS, both owned by the City of Reno. The properties were under a third-party management agreement since July 2018. Trent LaFerriere will manage the properties as vice president. “This marks a renewal of our commitment to control costs and enhance the guest experience, which will be done under the leadership of … LaFerriere, who has been working tirelessly to ensure a successful and seamless transition,” said CEO Charles Harris.

Summit mall announces new tenants. Bayer Properties announced this week the opening of Athleta at The Summit. Also setting up shop at the mall are Fire Wings, Five Below, Three Doors Down by Freckled Frog, and an expanded lululemon.

Early childhood community health worker program launched. Nevada Strong Start Child Care Services Center announced the launch of the Nevada Early Childhood Community Health Workers program to serve child care providers and families. Community Health Workers (CHWs) serve as liaisons between the community and health and social service providers to better support Nevada families. The program initially launched in Las Vegas and will expand to Reno this summer.

Communities In Schools of Nevada announced this week the first recipient of the Elaine Wynn scholarship, a new four-year scholarship created specifically for CIS case-managed high school seniors. The scholarship was created to award a student who has dug deep within themselves to put their life and education on a positive path. The recipient and winner is Isaac Cuevas Ruelas, a high school senior from Elko High School. He will be awarded up to a total of $10,000, paid out in increments of up to $2,500 each year for over four years, contingent upon meeting requirements annually.