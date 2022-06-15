Trump-backed candidates take some Nevada races in Tuesday’s primary

Editor’s Note: Results are provided as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 and counts are not final.

Several incumbents lost their races in Tuesday’s primary election, bringing change to Washoe County’s governing bodies. Other races were easily decided, including a win for Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo who was endorsed by Donald Trump and projected to win the Republican nod for governor.

Gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert heads to the polls for the primary election June 14, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

Ultimately, more than a handful of wins up and down the ticket went to Trump-backed and Trump-supporting candidates.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday morning Lombardo had earned more than 38% of the GOP vote. His closest competitor was Reno lawyer Joey Gilbert – the only member of a crowded field of candidates who was present at the Jan. 6 insurrection – with nearly 28% of the votes.

Gilbert led the vote tally in Washoe County where he’s based, but failed to pick up statewide support. Former Senator Dean Heller trailed with less than 15% of the votes statewide.

Lombardo will face incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak in November for the governor’s seat. Sisolak easily won his primary picking up nearly 90% of the vote.

Trump-backed Republican Adam Laxalt beat out political newcomer Sam Brown to take the GOP primary for Senate, setting up what will likely be an intense and costly general election campaign against Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto.

Laxalt has been criticized locally on a handful of issues including for filing an election fraud lawsuit for the 2020 election, embracing “the great replacement theory” and his anti-abortion stance. In Trump-fashion, Laxalt has also hinted that he’s ready to file preemptive legal challenges to try and lock in his win.

Republicans Jeanne Herman and Michael Clark both led in their races for Washoe Board of County Commissioners.

Workers at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters count votes for the primary election June 14, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

Herman was at the center of a failed effort to overhaul the county’s elections procedures based on easily debunked election fraud claims. That effort drew a number of competitors for her seat in district 5, including Democrat Edwin Lyngar who she’ll run against for the general election.

County Assessor Michael Clark, who is still banned from Washoe County offices through a court-issued temporary protection order, beat out incumbent and former Commission Chair Bob Lucey. Lucey in March filed an unsuccessful challenge to Clark’s candidacy because of changes to Clark made to his voter registration.

Also in the County Commission races, Democrat Mariluz Garcia beat out Kyle Isacksen for the district 3 seat vacated by the term-limited Kitty Jung. Garcia is now running against Republican Denise Myer for the seat.

Four seats on the Washoe County School District Board of Trustees are up for grabs this year. The three trustees appointed to fill vacancies on the board over the past year – Adam Mayberry, Joe Rodriguez and Beth Smith – all appear to have won their races.

Rodriguez, as of 5 a.m. Wednesday had less than a one percentage point lead over Melanie Sutton, who is backed by the Save WCSD group. That group’s members over the past two years have inundated trustees with protests and public comment denouncing Critical Race Theory, diversity and inclusion and other issues in schools.

Incumbent Trustee Ellen Minetto lost her race to Colleen Westlake, who is also backed by Save WCSD.

WCSD Board of Trustees Chair Angela Taylor won her primary for State Assembly district 27. If she wins her bid in November, another school board seat will be up for grabs.

Incumbents win in city races

Mayor Hillary Schieve easily defeated rival City Councilmember Jenny Brekhus in the race for the mayor’s seat. Repeat contenders Eddie Lorton and William Mantle weren’t able to muster the votes to come out on top either, but Lorton made the best showing with nearly 30% of the vote.

Council incumbents Naomi Duerr and Bonnie Weber also beat out their nearest opponents, Jay Kenny and Meghan Ebert, respectively.

Check out our gallery of photos from Primary Election Day at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters taken by photographer Ty O'Neil:







Workers at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters count votes for the primary election June 14, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno





































Primary election voting on June 14, 2022. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno











Other local and statewide results

Republican Lisa Krasner, who was termed out of her State Assembly seat and was running for a State Senate seat in district 16, beat out incumbent Don Tatro. Tatro was appointed to the seat in November 2021 to replace Ben Kieckhefer. During the appointment process he said he did not plan to run for the seat this year, but since then changed his mind.

Democrat incumbent Lisa Cano Burkhead, who was appointed Lieutenant Governor in December 2021, beat out her competitors and will face GOP candidate Stavros Anthony in November.

Republican Jim Marchant, who has continued to spread election fraud claims across the state, picked up enough votes to earn the GOP nomination for Secretary of State. Marchant will face Democrat Cisco Aguilar, Independent Janine Hansen and Libertarian Ross Crane in the general election.

The far-right Michele Fiore – whose first launch into the 2022 election was in the governor’s race – picked up the GOP nomination in the State Treasurer race. She’ll face off against Democrat incumbent Zach Conine, Independent Margaret Hendrickson and Libertarian Bryan Elliott in November.

Democrat Ellen Spiegel won her race for State Controller and will face Republican Andy Matthews and Libertarian Jed Profeta in November’s general election.

Republican and self-described constitutional conservative Sigal Chattah will challenge Democrat incumbent Aaron Ford for the Attorney General seat in November. Libertarian John T. Kennedy is also in that race.

A full list of county races is available here, and a list of statewide races is here.