Team Nevada successful at Special Olympics USA Games

Athletes from Team Nevada brought home two gold medals and a bronze from the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games which took place in Orlando, Florida over the past week. The six athletes on the team competed in swimming, track & field and bowling.

“Our Team Nevada athletes showed determination, discipline, grace, and the spirit of friendly competition in each of their events,” said Terrence Thornton, executive director of Special Olympics Nevada. “I am so proud of how our athletes represented Nevada to the world and this unforgettable experience will stay with them and the SONV team for a lifetime.”

Team Nevada’s athletes took home the following awards:

Jordan Lechtenberger, Las Vegas: Swimming – Gold medal, 200yd freestyle ; 7th place, 100 yd freestyle,

; 7th place, 100 yd freestyle, Lakisha Taylor, Carson City: Track and Field – Gold medal, 100m run ; 5th place shot put

; 5th place shot put Jacqueline Gilpin, South Lake Tahoe: Bowling – Bronze medal, bowling singles ; 7th place bowling doubles

; 7th place bowling doubles Devin Gaffney, Las Vegas: Swimming – 4th place, 50yd freestyle; 4th place 25yd backstroke

Eric Barber, Winnemucca: Track and Field – 5th place, long jump; 7th place, shot put; 7th place 100m run

Samantha Aslin, Mesquite: Bowling – 5th place, bowling singles; 7th place bowling doubles

Special Olympics is a training and sports program that offers competitions in sports each year for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Event organizers said the USA Games are held only once every four years.

This year’s competition drew 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states, and the Caribbean. The games also included 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports across 30 events.

Photos from Team Nevada were provided.

Source: Special Olympics Nevada