Student winners selected in annual taxi art design contest

A record number of students this year entered the annual Taxi Art Design Contest hosted by the Washoe County School District and Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN). Nine winners were selected from 124 entries submitted by students from 18 elementary, middle and high schools.

First, second and third place were awarded at each school level and each winner’s classroom received $500 for art supplies. Winners were selected by members of the local arts community and the EDAWN Foundation.

Student designs depicted Reno, Sparks and northern Nevada as “a great place to live, work and play.” Each artist included a description of the inspiration for their art as well.

“The enthusiasm and effort by all 124 students that participated in this year’s competition is to be commended,” Mike Kazmierski, president and CEO of EDAWN, said. “Clearly the students embraced the spirit and beauty of northern Nevada in every piece of art we received.”

The first place winners are:

Academy of Arts, Careers & Technology High School – Dominique Miller

As Nevada grows brighter with its people, so does its talent along with the beautiful art pieces painted around the state. Whilst staying true to the native region of Northern Nevada, I wanted to emphasize the way every person would see our region with the inspiration from local art around Reno!

Dominique Miller’s award-winning art from the 2022 Taxi Art Design Contest hosted by WCSD and EDAWN. Image: WCSD

Mount Rose K-8 School (kindergarten through 8th grade) – Cooper Sandoval

This is a picture I re-created of a Nevada Native in front of Pyramid Lake, which is one of our famous lakes in Nevada and is located on an Indian Reservation. Sometimes I go fishing at Pyramid Lake with my uncle. It’s a beautiful lake and only 30 minutes from Reno.

Cooper Sandoval’s award-winning art from the 2022 Taxi Art Design Contest hosted by WCSD and EDAWN. Image: WCSD

Anderson Elementary School – Zariah Frantz

Northern Nevada is a great place to live because it is home to many amazing animals, like the Desert Bighorn Sheep. I used colored pencils and sharpie to create this work of art. Zariah Frantz’s award-winning art from the 2022 Taxi Art Design Contest hosted by WCSD and EDAWN. Image: WCSD

The nine classrooms with first, second, and third place designs were submitted by students from Anderson Elementary, High Dessert Montessori School, Rollan Melton Elementary, Mount Rose K-8 School, Sparks Middle School, Swope Middle School, Academy Arts, Careers and Technology, Hug High School, North Valleys High School.

Source: WCSD