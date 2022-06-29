Reno family to honor loved one’s legacy at July 8 Reno Aces game (sponsored)

Alex Anderson, who saved four lives through organ donation, will be honored at the ‘Home Run for Life’ game, presented by Donor Network West

An athlete and avid skier, Alex Anderson, died in May 2020 at 38 years old. As a registered organ donor, he saved the lives of four people through organ donation.

Anderson’s family will run the bases at the Reno Aces’ Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, after the second inning, Friday, July 8, at Greater Nevada Field as they take on the Tacoma Rainiers. His family has also connected with his liver recipient, Diana Lujan, who lives in Colorado – a video message from Lujan will play during the game.

A Donor Network West ambassador since January 2021, Anderson’s mother, Dawn Tindal, has been working to extend her son’s legacy by sharing with others the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. Other family members have joined in advocacy for organ donation as well; Anderson’s 11-year-old nephew gave a presentation to his classmates about organ donation.

“Alex was a very giving person,” said Dawn Tindal. “If he was here today, he’d want his recipients to know that his gifts are meant to help them to live their best lives.”

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and up to 75 lives through tissue donation. More than 600 Nevadans are on the organ transplant waiting list.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada and northern California’s federally designated non-profit organ procurement organization are proud to support six Home Run for Life baseball games throughout the 2022 season. The partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to the community and its sports fans. This will be the fourth Home Run for Life game of the 2022 season.

“We’re so grateful to Alex’s family for their strength in sharing their story and continuing his legacy as organ donation advocates,” Janice Whaley, President and CEO of Donor Network West, said. “Donor Network West is proud to partner with the Reno Aces in honoring organ donors like Alex and their families who have given so much – their gifts have granted others a second chance at life.“

The 2022 season is the first time Donor Network West and Reno Aces have partnered to showcase the Home Run for Life program. Once a month, brave individuals and families in the northern Nevada community are honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases, with each team lining the baselines. Individuals honored have received life-saving transplants or have lost a loved one who saved lives through organ donation.

“Honoring organ donors and their families during Aces games at Greater Nevada Field has been a tremendous privilege,” Eric Edelstein, President of Reno Aces and Greater Nevada Field said. “Our partnership with Donor Network West has been so gratifying and we look forward to continuing our support of their community outreach and educational efforts for organ donation.”

Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to register as an organ donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

