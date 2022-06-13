PHOTOS: Mariachi, BBQ and cannabis events dominate sunny weekend

Photos by Cesar Lopez, Nick McCabe and Bob Conrad

A number of events this weekend highlighted summer’s approach. Temperatures in the 90s had rafters floating down the Truckee River, a very active downtown water park and event-goers all over the city enjoying the hot weather and the many cultural events Reno has to offer.

Mariachi festival

Latino Arte and Culture’s Mariachi & Folklore of the Nations Fest on Saturday featured belly dancers, a Pow Wow and Scottish dancers. That was at just one stage at Idlewild Park. The Mariachi stage featured day-long performances by Manuel Mederos, Mariachi Sol and Mariachi Plata, among others. Photos by Bob Conrad.



Latino Arte and Culture’s Mariachi & Folklore of the Nations Fest on June 11, 2022, had numerous vendors and performances by a number of mariachi groups. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

Cannabis summit

On Fourth Street, The Alpine was hosting the Reno Cannabis Summit which brought in cannabis brands from Nevada and the West Coast to showcase their product. It also featured DJs, forum discussions and local brews. Cesar Lopez was there to capture the photos below.

BBQ & Blues

At the annual BBQ, Brews & Blues festival hosted by the Eldorado Hotel & Casino, dozens of vendors were on hand selling festival merchandise, serving up cold beer and a number of live acts played music throughout the day. Our photographer Nick McCabe shot some photographs of Reno local Jason Roxas King performing.

Barbecue, blues and brews festival in downtown Reno. Image: Nick McCabe, June 11, 2022.

