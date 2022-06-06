Nevada artist selected for residency at Great Basin Park

Nevada literary artist Mark Maynard is one of two artists selected for an artist-in-residence program this summer at Great Basin National Park. Paul Crow, a visual artist and art professor from Utah’s Weber State University, was also selected.

The artist-in-residence program is a project of University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Arts and the Great Basin National Park Foundation. Artists complete a multi-week camping residency where they get a break from daily life and take in inspiration from the environment around them.

Maynard, who has a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing is an English professor at Truckee Meadows Community College. He’s also completing a master’s degree in journalism at UNR.

“I applied last year and spent some time reworking my application materials so I was really excited when I heard I was selected,” Maynard said. “My wife and I visited the park last summer, both for the first time, so I’m really looking forward to returning this summer and getting to spend more significant time there.”

As part of the residency, artists present at last one public program for park visitors. Maynard’s program is July 30 at the park’s Astronomy Amphitheater.

Crow, whose background is in photography and installation art, has worked outside in the environment for recent projects. He said his work during the residency will involve observations over time and human-caused change to the environment.

Crow’s public engagement is July 28, also at the park amphitheater.

After their residencies are complete, each artist will also provide a public program outside the park and donate an original piece of artwork created during the residency to the Great Basin National Park Foundation.

This is the second year UNR and GBNPF has partnered for the artist-in-residence program. Last year’s artist was Reno-based Austin Pratt.

Source: UNR