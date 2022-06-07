Nearby Fallon hosts League of Cities retreat

By Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

As Fallon’s mayor, Ken Tedford loves his community, and when the opportunity comes to showcase the Oasis of Nevada to visitors, he will do so in a heartbeat.

Tedford, the city council and his executive board are hosting the Nevada League of Cities this week as representatives from around the state are conducting a retreat.

“They’re doing something a little different with their retreat,” Tedford said.

Jo Walker, administrative manager for the Nevada League of Cities, said the organization wanted to bring people together in a relaxed environment and for them to interact with each other. She has known Tedford for many years and also said Fallon has been a longtime member. Walker added Executive Director Wesley Harper will also be in Fallon for the retreat.

Tedford added the Nevada League of Cities has revamped their executive board and staff, and this is a good opportunity for them to have some time together as well as visiting Fallon. He said several hundred delegates usually attend, but this time about 50 to 60 members from 19 cities will be in Fallon from Wednesday night through Friday morning. He said the city has also extended an invitation for Churchill County Manager Jim Barbee and the commissioners to attend.

The last time the Nevada League of Cities members and board visited Fallon for a conference came in 2008 when the city observed its centennial.

According to the Nevada League of Cities, their goals are as follows: ”To foster periodical conferences of city officials; disseminate knowledge of municipal affairs and government; to circulate publications on municipal affairs; to secure harmony of action among cities; and to render technical information and other services to the cities.” Fallon’s walking tour showcases both the new with some of the older sites in the city. Steve Ranson / NNG

Tedford and Jane Moon, the city’s director of tourism, are rolling out the red carpet to showcase the city and what the area offers to visitors. In April 2019 Moon and the city hosted the Rural Roundup, an annual conference organized by the Nevada Division of Tourism (TravelNevada) to support the state’s rural tourism industry.

Moon said the Rural Roundup provided visitors with a memorable time, and that Walker wanted to share Fallon with her board.

“We’ll be showing the city and greater Fallon,” Moon added.

Walker, who saw some of the sights three years ago, said there are many activities for attendees to do.

“It’s a great little city and close to many of the members from the Reno, Northern Nevada area,” she said.

Walker said she attended the Rural Roundup and was impressed with the presentations.

“That’s another reason we chose Fallon,” she said. “That event was done very well.”

Tedford said the city has put together an afternoon of activities to showcase the area. The opening night festivities for the delegates will be held at the Rafter 3C Arena, the county’s $14 million, 75,000-square foot indoor facility. A show ‘n shine of classic automobiles will also be on display during that time.

“We are very proud of that and what the county has done with it,” Tedford said of the Rafter 3C Arena, which had its grand opening on June 1.

While the League of Cities conducts their business on Thursday morning, they will see what Fallon and Churchill County offers. Moon said the Nevada League of Cities’ visitors will also see the area’s diversity.

“We’re trying to show them the amazing offerings we have,” she said.

Tedford pointed out the different activities scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

“They’ll do the walking tour of Maine Street, go to Sand Mountain, shoot trap and visit Top Gun (raceway),” Tedford said.

“We have arranged for them to go to Frey Distillery Thursday afternoon,” he added. Several activities for the Nevada League of Cities will be conducted at the Douglass House across the street from City Hall. Steve Ranson / NNG

Both Tedford and Moon said the walking tour will give the delegates a close look at Fallon today and from the past. The renovation of Maine Street created a renewed interest in downtown Fallon as a social destination and shopping district. Maine Street is also a window into Fallon’s history anchored by Fallon Theatre, which recently celebrated its centennial.

Moon said shuttles will take the visitors to the different locations outside the city.

“Fallon is welcoming them, and we’d love to have them back,” Moon added. “We love taking the opportunity to share Fallon with them.”

Tedford said the delegates will have their opening-day breakfast at the historic Douglass House across the street from one of the oldest city halls in the state. Another event is planned for the Old Post Office, the former main post office that was built around 1928-29. The building features the Classical Revival style.

The opening session and the final-day dinner will both held at the Oats Park Center. Tedford said the dinner will showcase the Lariat Courtyard and dining area.

“The various elected people and staff will get to see Fallon and what we offer,” Tedford said.

Tedford said hosting the Nevada League of Cities is a team effort among the city council, his cabinet and the various departments. He said city personnel including the interns will be hosts, and the interns will also help with any administrative functions.