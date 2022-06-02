The Brewery Arts Center will host another [email protected] event on June 4, 2022 at 7 p.m.. This new singer/songwriter series in what was formerly the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater, now simple known as The Maizie has created quite the buzz amongst music enthusiasts throughout the region.

Musicale @TheMaizie is performed in an intimate setting with local and touring singer/songwriters giving them an opportunity to connect with the audience, interact and discuss the creative process. The definition of musicale is “a musical gathering or concert, typically small and informal” and that is exactly what this series is intended to be.

The June 4 event will begin at 7 p.m. and feature two performers, Xandra Corpora and Haley Sawtelle. This will be the last [email protected] until fall of 2022.

Xandra Corpora was raised in the high desert of California and grew up listening to BB King and Ella Fitzgerald with her Dad, and Madonna and Simon & Garfunkel with her Mom. She began writing songs on guitar at 17 and hasn’t gone more than a few weeks without exercising this form of creative expression ever since. Her blend of blues, funk, soul and jazz has taken her on tour around the US, Japan and China. She resides now in Reno, close to the high Sierra and dramatic desert landscapes that live in her heart and in her songs. Visit Xandra’s website at www.xandracorpora.com.

Haley Sawtelle silences audiences with her enchanting vocals and vulnerable lyrics. Her first performances began at open-mic nights in Las Vegas, although her music is heavily inspired by her upbringing in Portland, Oregon, and the Pacific Northwest. Haley now lives in Reno, Nevada where she is slowly creating more music, performing, and looking forward to growing her community of artists and musicians. Visit Haley’s website at https://haleysawtellemusic.com/.

Tickets are $10 per person and are available on the Brewery Arts Center website: breweryarts.org or more information can be found on our Facebook page.

For more information contact [email protected].

