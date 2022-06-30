MidTown Art Walk is back, Dancing in the Streets Style (sponsored)

It’s time to boogie in the street! Get out, connect and celebrate by Dancing through the Streets of MidTown.

Enjoy six outdoor stages down Virginia St. from Liberty to Plumb Lane where you can dance the night away to some of your favorite local bands at the MidTown Art Walk. Explore the newly completed Virginia Street Corridor with more room to dance! This diverse, multi- cultural event welcomes the community back to come out and gather as one on Thursday, July 7 from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Few things connect people like music. Each stage will feature back-to-back performances representing a unique genre of LIVE music ranging from Funk-Fusion, Latino, Country, Indie-Rock, Motown, and EDM Dance/Art Pop. Enjoy street performers, free pedicab rides, flash mobs, dance lessons, food trucks, and more.

All MidTown businesses will be participating in specials for this groovy night. The event is free and open to the public. Explore all Midtown has to offer at its many eateries, bars, and shops. Free “Park and Ride” provided by RTC. Park in the Country Courthouse parking lot and hop on the shuttle. The RTC will also provide free RAPID Virginia Line to and from the event from 3 to 8 pm.

Visit renomidtown.com/artwalk or download the MidTown App to view the schedule & start planning your night!

About MidTown Reno

Reno’s MidTown is home to 150+ businesses. Our mission is to develop a sense of community and positive identity. The MidTown Team does this through supporting local businesses, coordinating events and promoting the district with a unified voice. With an abundance of art work, creative spaces, vendors, historical buildings, and venues, the MidTown Reno is full of places to explore.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.



