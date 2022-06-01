Mantle appeals court decision on mayoral term limit

William Mantle, candidate for Reno mayor, this week filed an intent to appeal his challenge of challenger Jenny Brekhus’ eligibility to also run for mayor.

“I feel, and many other people in the city still think, there’s a constitutional question that needs to be clarified,” he told This Is Reno. “I’m simply using a remedy available to me to address it and pursue the clarity, accountability and transparency that I put at the center of my campaign.”

Washoe County Second Judicial Court Judge Connie Steinheimer in early May issued a ruling that allowed Brekhus to continue her run for Reno mayor.

Mantle in April challenged Brekhus, a sitting council member since 2012, by saying she will be termed out two years into her term and, if elected, would surpass term limits.

Steinheimer disagreed.

“The term for the Mayoral position for which Brekhus is a candidate begins two years before Brekhus’s current term is scheduled to end,” she wrote in her ruling. “If Brekhus is successful in her Mayoral election, Brekhus will have served for ten years within the same local governing body prior to assuming her newly elected position.”

Mantle on Tuesday, however, filed an appeal with the Nevada Supreme Court.

Brekhus, in response, said she wants a quick ruling.

“My team believes that we have a solid lower court ruling and are going to request that the appeal be considered in an expedited manner,” she said. “Mr. Mantle appears not to be running much of a campaign for himself to be Mayor but rather one against my candidacy conveniently ignoring that the incumbent Mayor and I started on the same day in 2012.”