Local pools and splash pads open for summer

Swim season has reached northern Nevada with a number of outdoor pools opening for the season Saturday, June 11. In addition to those outdoors, there are a handful of indoor options and splash pads where the community can cool off as the summer heats up.

Below is a list of swim sites in Reno, Sparks and Washoe County. Be sure to check ahead to confirm pool hours and admission costs as well as any closures or COVID-19 restrictions.

Washoe County Facilities

Bowers Pool, at 4005 Bowers Mansion Road, is part of a park and adjacent to the historic Bowers Mansion in Washoe Valley. The heated outdoor pool has been re-plastered and the county has added a new diving board, ADA-compliant ramp and a larger shallow end for those learning to swim. The wading pool has been removed, but a new splash pad will be taking its place later this month. Open daily 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $4 for children and seniors, $5 for adults and free for children 2 and younger. Details here.

Melio Gaspari Water Play Park is better known as the Lazy 5 splash pad in Spanish Springs, located at 7100 Pyramid Highway. The park is essentially a giant concrete playground loaded with water features – a kid’s summer dream. The park is open June 11 through Aug. 14 for daily water play from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, per day but children 2 and younger and seniors 62 and older are free. The park also has five- and 10-visit punch passes. Details here.

The North Valleys Water Splash Park at 8085 Silver Lake Road in Stead is similar to the one in Spanish Springs, but draws inspiration from the nearby airport with aviation-themed water features. The park even has a model of Rare Bear, a fan-favorite airplane from the Reno Air Races. This water parks is open June 11 through Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and admission is $4 per person, per day, with children 2 and younger and seniors also free. Multi-visit punch passes are available here too. Details here.

Reno Facilities

Traner Pool at 1600 Carville Drive in Reno was overhauled in 2017 after vandalism forced it to close. It reopened in 2018 with $1.2 million in repairs and upgrades including water slides and other play features for those who are too young to swim. It’s open daily through Aug. 14 with varying hours depending on day of the week. Day-use fees are $2 to $4 per person depending on age, and swim lessons and water fitness classes are also offered here. Details here.

The reopening of the Trainer Pool in 2018. Image: Ty O’Neil / This Is Reno

Idlewild Pool at 1805 Idlewild Drive is part of the larger Idlewild Park and offers an outdoor lap pool with family swim and lap time, and a smaller training pool. There is a long list of swim lesson options here, including for babies, toddlers and youth. Day prices are $3 to $6 depending on age, with classes costing more. Hours vary. Details here.

Evelyn Mount Northeast Community Center Pool at 1301 Valley Road is an indoor pool with four lanes best suited for lap swim. For those looking to play, this isn’t the option. Swim lessons are offered here, however, for youth looking to learn. The pool is open for lap swim at various hours, and pricing varies from $3 to $6 for day use. Punch cards and long-term passes are available, and classes cost more. Details here.

Northwest Pool at 2925 Apollo Way is another indoor facility with two pools. The main pool has lap lanes and high dives, while the training pool is just 3 feet deep and is often used for smaller children. Hours vary and include family time, lap swim and water fitness. Day use fees range from $3 to $6 and punch passes or longer term passes are available. Details here.

Sparks Facilities

Alf Sorensen at 1400 Baring Blvd., next door to Reed High School, has two indoor pools: one for laps and one for tots and families. Lap swim, aquacise and open swim are all available at varying hours Monday through Saturday. Fees start at $3 to $5 per person, but family pricing and three or six month passes are available. Details here.

Deer Park Pool, located at 1700 Prater Way, just celebrated its 80th birthday. The heated pool opened in 1942 and the city said it was fully renovated in 2007. That renovation included a zero-depth entry system where the water gradually gets more shallow until you’re out of the pool. The pool is open daily through Aug. 14 and fees are $3 to $5 per person depending on age or $15 for a family of up to six. On Tuesdays anyone can swim for $2. Details here.

Sparks Marina at 300 Howard Drive, isn’t a pool but it does offer swimming with a beach-like experience. While fisherman line the southwest shore, the north shore is set up as a beach for those who want to take a dip in the 77-acre, aquifer-fed lake. Bonuses include restrooms, a snack bar and showers, but drawbacks include fish potentially touching your legs. Beach access is open Wednesdays through Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. and it’s free. Details here.

Wild Island, or Wild Waters as 90s teens recall it, is technically not a community swim location, but we’ll include it as one last option. The park, located just east of the marina on Sparks Boulevard, has a lazy river, wave pool and a bunch of water slides and attractions. It’s already open, but extends to its full summer hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 9. It’s also day passes only from here on out; the park sold out of season passes. Get details.

Other pools

The Sun Valley Pool at 115 West Sixth Ave. in Sun Valley opens Friday, June 10. The outdoor swim complex includes a large pool with water slides and a toddler pool. The pools are open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and admission ranges from $3.50 to $4.50 based on age, with children 2 and under free. The Fourth of July is a free swim day. Details here.