Livesaving healthcare equipment and first aid kits available for local nonprofits and community groups (sponsored)

In partnership with the Washoe County Health District, REMSA Health is offering free first aid kits, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and bleeding control kits to nonprofit community organizations and organized groups located within Washoe County such as youth and adult sports leagues. Interested community groups can fill out the online form at REMSAHealth.com/resource-donations to be considered for a donation of a first aid kit or AED from REMSA Health. Donations are available while supplies last, certain requirements must be met to be considered.

REMSA Health provides access to equipment, supplies and resources designed to reduce death and disability from injury, illness and sudden cardiac arrest.

“Providing free health-related equipment gives people the tools they need in an emergency to perform the role of a lay responder, untill first responders arrive to provide care or transportation,” said Jenny Walters, manager, REMSA Health Center for Integrated Health and Community Education. “Training and education on AED use coupled with first aid training can help empower more people in our community with lifesaving skills.”

First aid and bleeding control are vital in an emergency as they reduce the risk of minor injuries from worsening. Having AEDs available in more places also helps save lives. For example, in the event of a cardiac arrest, the odds of survival are reduced by approximately 10% for each minute defibrillation is delayed. Having access to first aid kits and AEDs, and knowing how to use them, is critical.

REMSA Health has donated thousands of first aid kits and hundreds of AEDs to community organizations through its partnership with the Washoe County Health District. In addition to donating health-related equipment, REMSA Health provides training for first aid and CPR, as well as bleeding control to empower more people with the skills to help save lives in our community. Find a schedule of REMSA Health community courses online.

