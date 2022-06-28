KPS3 announces three new hires (sponsored)

KPS3, a full-service marketing and digital communications firm, has hired Joshua Bartlett and Olive Giner as account coordinators, and Alexis (Lex) Hernandez as a public relations coordinator.

In May 2022, Bartlett graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with an emphasis in public relations and advertising and a minor in graphic design. He led research projects for the American Advertising Federation’s National Student Advertising Competition and served in internship roles for the Nevada Wins Political Action Committee, Washoe County GOP and the University’s Center for the Application of Substance Abuse Technologies.

Giner attends the University of Nevada, Reno and is working towards a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism with an emphasis in public relations and a minor in cultural anthropology. They are treasurer of the Public Relations Student Society of America, President of Kappa Phi Lambda, and served as the copy editor for the Nevada Sagebrush. Through their on-campus work, they have advocated for positive change and inclusion of marginalized communities and LGBTQ+ students.

Prior to KPS3, Hernandez explored different career paths and gained experience as a product and customer operations analyst for Bombora and fund development coordinator at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada. Hernandez has a bachelor’s degree in economics and english, and a MBA from the University of Nevada, Reno – he also earned the outstanding graduate student award as the top of his class for the College of Business in December 2020.

“We’re thrilled to welcome new team members to KPS3”, said Sarah Polito, vice president, client strategy, KPS3. “Joshua, Olive and Lex all bring a variety of strengths, skills and experience to the team and they are focused on driving value and results for our clients. We look forward to supporting them as they grow in their careers.”

