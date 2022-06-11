Kings Row construction resumes Monday

Construction on Kings Row from Wyoming Avenue to McCarran Boulevard will have traffic down to one lane for much of the summer. The section of Kings Row from Apollo Way to Wyoming Avenue will only be open to local traffic for businesses and homes.

The Regional Transportation Commission said the closures are necessary to speed work of the second phase of construction to update Kings Row. The lower portion of the street, from Wyoming to Keystone Avenue, was completed last year.

The new traffic controls begin June 13 and continue through the summer.

In addition to road closures and traffic controls, sidewalk closures may also be in place, especially during paving operations, RTC officials said. On-street parking may also be affected.

A detour along Seventh Street will get drivers from McCarran to the lower portion of Kings Row and adjacent neighborhoods.

This phase of the Kings Row rehab project includes new asphalt, new ADA-compliant sidewalks, restriped bike lanes and some updated utilities.

More information on the project is at https://www.rtcwashoe.com/engineering-project/kings-row-rehabilitation-project-phase-2/.

Source: RTC