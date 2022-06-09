Health District: COVID-19 cases still rising

COVID-19 cases in Washoe County are again on the rise. A seven-day average of new cases has the county in the “medium” level of community risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention levels.

“We’re at 1,148 confirmed COVID cases that we reported over the past week,” said District Health Officer Kevin Dick. “That’s the first time in awhile that we’ve exceeded that 1,000 number.”

The seven-day moving average is 167 cases.

“Last week that number was at 133,” Dick added. “Two weeks ago it was at 111, so our cases are continuing to increase in Washoe County.”

Dick said these numbers are a small fraction of actual cases due to home test results not being reported to the county and included in case counts.

“We’re estimating that our number of [actual] cases are five to ten times [greater],” he said.

Dick recommended those at high risk should take extra precautions such as avoiding large gatherings, wearing marks and ensuring they are fully vaccinated.

There are 31 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The health district continues to offer vaccinations at its clinic and will be at the food truck Friday event at Idlewild Park this week.

“It’s very important to get boosted. I would encourage you to do so now if you haven’t already,” Dick added.

Dick said rising cases could be expected for the next few weeks.