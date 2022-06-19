Haven on Earth serves diet-friendly meals for breakfast, lunch and dessert

Not only is it a place on earth, it’s right here in Reno

Haven on Earth has built a reputation for serving the gluten-free community in South Reno, but their fare isn’t only for the gluten allergic or intolerant. Working in this space, it’s clear they’ve evolved to meet other dietary restrictions as well, with a menu that clearly indicates what is vegan, dairy-free or otherwise.

If you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or a sweet treat, this is the place to go. I’m sure there’s no feeling quite like bringing your gluten-free child to a bakery case and saying, “pick whatever you want.” But the food is also just as delicious for those that don’t have to meet certain dietary requirements.

Lunch is on the menu until 3 p.m., and boy is it delicious. A simple line-up of salads and sandwiches (made on only gluten-free bread) offer a variety. The bread is boast-worthy, in flavors like rosemary focaccia, parmesan focaccia, sundried tomato focaccia or rye.

For breakfast, there are a few meat and cheese options including turkey, ham and sausage, and for lunch there’s everything from a vegetarian cucumber and avocado sandwich to shredded chicken salad with green apples.

A turkey and brie sandwich is perhaps one of the best Haven on Earth whips up, served warm with melty brie cascading over sliced turkey and finished with thin slices of green apples and sunflower seeds. Every sandwich is served on the bread of your choice, but we highly recommend pairing the herbaceous rosemary focaccia with this item.

The menu also has a collection of salads, ranging from the usual suspects such as Caesar and cobb. There are some more inventive options on the straight-forward menu, too, including a chicken pesto served with mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomatoes, parmesan cheese and pesto sauce.

There’s also a variation on the turkey and brie sandwich mentioned above that has mixed greens, roasted turkey, brie cheese, green apples, sunflower seeds and ranch dressing.

A chocolate swirl cake from Haven on Earth gets the thumbs up from this 8-year-old. Image: Nora Tarte

Hot items include quiches and chicken pot pie, and sides like soups, potato salad and even a quinoa salad are available. Everything on the menu falls into the realm of fresh and simple, offering foods that feel light, leaving enough room for a decadent dessert from the case.

There is a wide variety of options meeting many different diets in the dessert case. Dairy-free and vegan brownies use substitutions like applesauce for egg but still turn out gooey and chocolatey. The gluten-free swirl cake tastes just like the regular stuff (my 8-year-old, allergy-less child can attest).

In the morning, sticky buns and cinnamon rolls reign supreme, while decorated sugar cookies and red velvet cupcakes remain the most eye-catching. The deli and bakery also makes custom cakes to order for events, parties or Tuesday nights.

One of the biggest upsides to eating here, whether you’re dining in or taking it to go, is the knowledgeable staff, who are happy to tell you what substitutions are made in each item and whether or not it meets your own food-related requirements.

So, whether you’re a practicing vegan, a curious keto or just trying to eat a little healthier, the grub at Haven is sure to be delicious, filling and full of variety. It’s a must-stop with the kids this summer break when they want something sweet that you can feel good about serving them.

Details 10855 Double R Blvd, Suite A, Reno, Nev. 89521

775-284-4200

Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website