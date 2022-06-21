GOED board approves $1.6 million for TMCC workforce development program

Gov. Steve Sisolak says his focus is on creating good jobs for Nevadans, and he’s instructed his teams to do what they can to make it happen. This month the Governor’s Office of Economic Development board approved $1.6 million for a workforce development program to help fill 400 jobs paying up to $32 per hour.

The program offered through Truckee Meadows Community College will create a training center at the new 10,000-square-foot Panasonic Energy North America (PENA) building near the Reno-Tahoe Airport. The goal is to support those looking to advance their skills in manufacturing, production, automation and robotics — and help to fill the many open entry-level jobs at PENA’s production facility.

“This program will provide hundreds of Nevadans opportunities for advancement into good paying jobs,” Gov. Sisolak said. “This is also another example of the critical need our community colleges play in workforce development.”

The GOED/TMCC program will invest $1 million to outfit the space with classrooms and equipment to train entry-level workers. Those already in the industry can take classes to advance their skills.

Officials at GOED, who are working with a number of state agencies to get the program off the ground, said the program will “expand the pipeline of skilled talent for PENA and all regional manufacturers.”

“We are dedicated to expanding our educational training program with Panasonic. A renewable energy economy is the foundation of the new Nevada,” said TMCC President Karin Hilgersom. “GOED and DETR’s support of this important industry growth effort will help hundreds of students prepare for their future careers.”

Source: GOED