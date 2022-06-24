Fun and games at The Eddy

The Eddy, a communal bar in Reno’s Riverwalk district, is like your best friend’s backyard, except you don’t need an invitation to come over.

Filled with lawn games (cornhole, bocce ball and giant Jenga), picnic tables, swinging hammock chairs and more—it’s like the coolest backyard in Reno, and you have an open invitation to come and hang out. The turf only adds to the ambiance, which is elevated with multiple full bars, a killer draft list and a pizza food truck.

Sorry friends, but we don’t know anyone whose yard can compete with this.

On a nice day, you can bring the whole family down to The Eddy, including kids and dogs. At night, the dogs can stay but those under 21 will have to go.

Locals play cornhole while others socialize at The Eddy during a recent Margarita Crawl that started at the venue. Image: Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno

A bouncer sits at the front to grant access, doling out brightly colored wristbands to those of legal drinking age. Then, head inside to get the party started. Large shipping containers have morphed into walk-up bars where you can grab a cocktail, a shot, a High Noon, a Long Drink, wine, beer or whatever else tickles your fancy.

Once you’ve paid, pick a spot. The coveted hammock chairs are a favorite and make for an intimate place to sit back, sip and relax. On windy days, which Reno gets a lot of, the protected areas make it enjoyable. There are also communal picnic tables in the center of the lawn so you can be in the middle of the action, if you so choose.

All games and seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. This makes it easy to stake your claim on the cornhole boards or grab “next” on a game of Jenga. There is also no strict, advertised closing time. Instead, weather and patrons dictate when The Eddy kicks everybody out. As the old adage goes, you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.

After you’ve tired of the bar, or the weather has forced you to call it quits, you’re already in the perfect location to finish out the evening. The front door of The Eddy is right on the Riverwalk, where the Truckee River runs through Reno, which means you can walk a few steps to dinner at Wild River Grille or across the street to Smee’s Alaskan Fish Bar & Market Place.

You can also choose to just continue with drinks, pop into the Shore for a high-end dinner or traipse around the corner for more games like axe-throwing and escape rooms, letting The Eddy be your start or your end to a night on the town.

Details 16 S Sierra St., Reno, NV 89501

775-276-6622

Open Daily 11 a.m. to close Website