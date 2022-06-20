Five things to do this week: Role playing games and pollinators edition

There is so much to do this week. There are dozens of events listed in our calendar – from Reno-area education to business events to live concerts at venues large and small. Many are free to attend. Below are some recommendations to enjoy the week.

SPONSORED: Rockin’ on the River at Rock Park. The City of Sparks is bringing back its Hello Summer Celebration Series. The community is invited to a “Rockin’ on the River” good time with live music, food trucks, games and lots of fun. Learn more.

Small Wonder Wednesday at The Discovery. This morning event is for young learners ages 5 and under. Hear stories, climb the clouds, create art and enjoy the entire museum for an hour before it opens to everyone. Details.

Promoting Pollinators in Your Yard. One Truckee River is hosting this virtual seminar on pollinators. You may have read this article last week about locals promoting bee-friendly yards. Well, now you can put that into practice after learning more by attending this seminar. Information.

RAGECON Tabletop Gaming Convention at the Nugget. Board games and role playing games like Dungeons and Dragons are all the rage these days. The Reno-area gaming expo (RAGE) starts at noon on Friday and programming runs until 1 a.m. Saturday is a full day from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m., then Sunday picks up again at 8 a.m. and runs until the convention ends at 6p.m. Get your game on.

Sierra Arts Festival at Wingfield Park. Running Saturday and Sunday, this exhibit and sale features local artists selling their work plus food trucks and entertainment. It’s free to attend. Details.

Bon Bon Vivant is playing this week at the Peppermill’s Terrace Lounge. The New Orleans-based indie band plays dance-ready original Gypsy swing, dark ballads and up-tempo rock. Get details here. Watch their video below.

