Fire commissioners: All stations to remain operational this year

Truckee Meadows Fire officials this week said all fire stations within its management will remain open and operational for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The announcement came as the Board of Fire Commissioners adopted the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District’s fiscal year budget.

“The upcoming fiscal year budget reflects fiscally responsible spending and ensures all fire stations remain fully operational with no service impacts,” Fire Chief Charles Moore said. “Residents in our fire district should know that we are committed to providing the highest level of service to our residents.”

TMFPD commissioners approved a budget that includes $42 million in spending – nearly level with last year – and a 6% increase in revenue, or about $43 million, received from property, sales and other taxes in the county.

In June 2021, TMFPD closed out the fiscal year with just 164 full time employees, but will end the current fiscal year June 30 with 190 full time staff. Officials expect to increase that to 195 full time staff by June 30, 2023.

In addition to maintaining staffing, TMFPD officials said this year they’ll also be replacing radios and self-contained breathing apparatus, repairing some equipment and investing in the water entry and HAZMAT teams.

TMFPD has set aside $86,000 to support green waste collection and helping residents to create defensible space around their homes.

The district is also looking to fund a new fire academy and officer development school.

