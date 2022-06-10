Donor Network West opens new northern Nevada headquarters (sponsored)

Emphasizing its commitment to the northern Nevada community, Donor Network West opened a new headquarters in Reno, Nevada, growing its northern Nevada operations to expand organ, eye and tissue donation services, and outreach and education in the community.

As the federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization for northern Nevada and northern California, Donor Network West will use the larger, enhanced facility for team members to collaborate with volunteers and community partners, host educational trainings and further the organization’s mission to save and heal more lives through donation.

“Encouraging everyone to register to be an organ donor in the northern Nevada community is a critical priority for Donor Network West,” Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. “Our new headquarters in Reno is another step forward in our efforts to help educate and engage northern Nevadans in our mission to help save and heal more lives through organ, eye and tissue donation.”

The grand opening was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours for community leaders, partners and attendees.

Dan Palmer, a local liver recipient, shared how organ donation provided him a second chance at life to continue his passion for music. “I’m so grateful to be here today,” said Palmer. “It’s an honor to be part of this community of organ donation advocates and see support like this from Donor Network West in establishing this incredible new headquarters in the community.”

Located at 5440 Reno Corporate Drive in Reno, Donor Network West’s northern Nevada headquarters is 17,000-square-feet and located near hospitals and healthcare partners.

More than 600 Nevadans await a life-saving organ transplant. One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and a tissue donor can heal as many as 75 lives. To learn more about organ and tissue donation, or to register as a donor, visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles or DonorNetworkWest.org.

