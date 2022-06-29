Business News: Grow with Google partnership offers certificates for job seekers

Job seekers can now get free Google Career certificates – training opportunities aimed at increasing access to higher-paying jobs in high-demand fields.

The certificates give people skills in data analytics, digital marketing and project management. Certifications can be completed in a three- to six-month period of part-time study, according to state officials with the Nevada Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation (DETR).

“After finishing the program, graduates are connected with an employer consortium of over 150 companies— including Deloitte, Ford, Verizon, Walmart and Google—that considers them for relevant roles,” officials said.

Students of the program are also provided job seeking skills, such as resume writing, career coaching and interview preparation.

“I thought there was no way Google would hire me,” a program participant said. “After I gathered up the courage, I sent them my resume.”

The participant landed a job at Google and credits the certification program with giving her knowledge she needed to succeed.

More than 70,000 people have completed the certification in the United States. The program was launched in 2018, and 75% of attendees reported a positive career impact. The trainings are taught by Google employees. College credit may be available upon completion of a certificate.

Nevada JobConnect representatives said they want to help everyone who can benefit from this training opportunity. Priority is given to those who demonstrate need.

Email [email protected] for information. Include your city of residence.

News briefs

Stephanie Rempe. Image: UNR

New AD named at UNR. Stephanie Rempe, the executive deputy director of athletics at LSU, was named athletic director at the University of Nevada, Reno. Rempe has overseen all aspects of one of the country’s largest intercollegiate athletics departments at LSU since 2019. “In Stephanie Rempe, Wolf Pack Athletics has found a proven leader who brings the perfect blend of high-energy and strategic vision for the future, along with someone who has a deep understanding of how to succeed at the highest levels of the modern landscape of intercollegiate athletics,” UNR President Brian Sandoval said.

Afghan newcomers settle in Nevada. Since late last year, 50 Afghan families have arrived in Reno. They are newcomers displaced from the war in Afghanistan and many helped with U.S. military operations in their home country. “Afghan newcomers are here because they helped the U.S., and they can no longer live safely in their country. We are thrilled to be able to work with local businesses to ensure quality jobs for our new neighbors,” said John Parel, Reno JobConnect manager.

Governor’s Office for New Americans kicks off New American Voices initiative. The Nevada Governor’s Office for New Americans kicked off its New American Voices initiative alongside Governor Sisolak and community immigration leaders in Las Vegas. The initiative aims to provide a voice and a seat at the table for Nevada’s directly impacted communities, community groups and state partners through monthly discussions addressing the needs of Nevada’s immigrant and refugee communities. “The input provided here today has the potential to propel our progress in promoting civic and economic opportunities for Nevada’s diverse immigrant communities,” said Charina de Asis, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office for New Americans. “This proactive and intentional outreach will flourish new streams of communication and provide reassurance to Nevada’s immigrant and refugee communities that the State of Nevada is a welcoming place for all.”

Northwestern Mutual announced the opening of a new office within the greater Reno area. The financial security company is focused on holistic financial planning. “I am excited to lead this team as we bring Northwestern Mutual’s financial services and guidance to the Reno area,” said Max Baillargeon, managing director, Northwestern Mutual – Reno. “With the rapid growth Reno has recently experienced, we see this expansion as an opportunity to bring the company’s unique value proposition to this community and beyond.”