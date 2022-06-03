Artist reception for new art exhibition opening at Brewery Arts Center’s Artisan Gallery featuring the work of Carson City’s Adam Whitney (sponsored)

The Brewery Arts Center is proud to present a new exhibition in the Artisan Gallery, the works of Adam Whitney. After re-imagining the space formerly a full time artisan store for traveling exhibitions, the BAC is offering temporary showcases of the works of local artists in between the exhibitions from out of the area. Having recently closed the popular Snoopy and the Red Baron Exhibition on loan from the Charles M. Shultz Museum in Santa Rosa, CA they have created a new show focusing on the themes of acceptance and healing with the art of multi-talented Adam Whitney.

Adam Whitney has been in the Northern Nevada area for over 30 years. A true renaissance artist, he has played Broadway and toured the country in numerous professional shows such as Hairspray, Cabaret, Dragon Tales Live in association with Jim Henson’s Costumes and Creatures. He has done voice over work for cartoons, commercials and radio spots. Adam came into the visual arts later in life and found a passion he never knew existed.

Due to time constraints, painting had to take a back seat. However, after suffering the loss of his parents in November, Adam picked up a paint brush for therapy, which sparked his love of painting. The result is a beautiful tribute we are all privileged to enjoy.

Also featured as part of the exhibit is a screen featuring Adam’s talk from the 2019 addition of TEDxCarsonCity, presented and filmed at the Brewery Arts Center’s Maizie Theater.

The artist reception is Sunday, June 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. and will feature complimentary wine. Adam will be available to discuss his work. This reception is free and open to the public. The gallery is now open Tuesday through Sunday noon to 4 p.m. and Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. where you can also purchase the famous Moondance Chocolates and beautiful hand-crafted art by local artists.

For more information contact [email protected].

