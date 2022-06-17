Art + Yoga: Copper Cat represents one woman’s myriad passions

The best way to describe Copper Cat Studio is eclectic. The Sparks business, located at 300 Kresge Lane, offers a variety of art classes, a gift shop and art supply store, and yoga classes. It may sound random, but it’s truly a melding of owner Katie Packham Weaver’s passions.

“We call it a Healing Arts Center, because art and connection with the community really nurtures the soul,” she said.

Katie Packham Weaver works on a mosaic. Image: Provided by artist.

Weaver’s background is in art. A working artist for 15 years, she stumbled into the retail business in 2015 when the owners of Tessera Glass Mosaic Supply, where Katie taught classes sporadically, approached her about buying their business. With the opportunity in hand, she decided to leave her home studio behind and embark on a new journey in Reno, taking up rent in Midtown (in the building where Perenn Bakery now stands).

In addition to continuing her love of art and creating mosaics, Weaver expanded the business to fit her other interests and skills.

“People are always curious about the mosaic/yoga combo,” Weaver, who is also a Reiki Master, said. “When people come to yoga, they are looking for something new to help their body and they come back for what it does for their mind. Mosaics are similar in that students come to try something new creatively and return because the process is so meditative.”

Weaver also quickly integrated other workshops into her business model, which eventually moved to its location in Sparks, 10 minutes from its previous location, where it still stands today. It’s a much larger space with more room for the myriad activities Weaver hosts and more convenient parking in a quiet industrial area.

In addition to the open mosaics studio on Wednesdays and the other four mosaic classes Weaver teaches each month, she invites professional artists to teach beginner classes in a variety of mediums including fused glass, stained glass, felting, wire sculpture, jewelry making, basket weaving, mixed media, water marbling, bookmaking and more.

Copper Cat is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday and includes a gift shop and gallery that represents over 20 local artisans. Here, people can buy pieces of locally made art or purchase supplies to make their own.

The studio, as mentioned, also offers beginner yoga and chair yoga classes to small groups, some of which Weaver teaches.

In addition to her commitments at Copper Cat, Weaver also attends about four shows off-site per year, including some during Reno’s popular Artown in July.

“It’s hard work and it comes with all of the stresses of being a small business owner, but the rewards are so worth it. Creating a space where the community can come to nurture their soul through creativity is so fulfilling,” Weaver said. “And I get to create a little art of my own, too!”

Details 300 Kresge Lane, Sparks, NV 89431

775-453-0753

Hours vary based on class times. Website