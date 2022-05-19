Washoe students showcase language skills

Students in Washoe County schools this week will showcase their language skills in two separate events.

The first is Thursday as high school students compete in the Paiute Language Bowl. On Friday, 5th and 6th grade students who’ve participated in a dual language program will demonstrate their fluency in English and Spanish.

The Paiute Language Bowl is today from 10:30 to 1 p.m. at Westbrook Community Center at 315 Westbrook Lane.

The friendly competition brings together students from North Valleys, Reed and Spanish Springs high schools who’ve taken the district’s Paiute language classes. District officials said they hope the competition encourages other students to take up the courses, which satisfy the district’s world language credit requirements.

Curriculum for the Paiute courses includes study of both the language and culture and was developed in partnership with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Language/Culture Program.

The dual language program celebration is 5 p.m. Friday at Grace Church at 1220 Robb Drive in Reno. Dr. Jafeth Sanchez, director of Latino Research at UNR, will be the guest speaker.

Jessie Beck is one of two elementary schools in the district that offers a dual language program that allows students to become fluent in reading, writing and speaking both English and Spanish. Donner Springs Elementary is the second school with the program.

“These programs promote bilingualism and biliteracy, grade level academic achievement, and cross-cultural respect and awareness,” district officials said.

Source: WCSD