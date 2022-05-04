Washoe County to conduct mosquito abatement May 5

Washoe County Health District officials said they’ll conduct mosquito abatement by helicopter on Thursday, May 5 covering about 1,000 acres of the region. Areas affected include the North Valleys, Swan Lake, Double Diamond/Damonte Ranch area and Washoe Lake.

The treatment is intended to reduce the presence of mosquito larvae in water and wetland areas and prevent the bugs from growing into full-sized, biting adults. Officials with WCHD’s Vector Borne Disease Program said the larvicide products used are environmentally friendly and only target mosquito larvae.

The larvicide is small pellets, not a liquid or spray, and does not pose a danger to humans or animals.

Mosquitos are the main way West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans. West Nile Virus cases are common in the area, health district officials said. Symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen glands, and in severe cases can include stiff neck, disorientation, coma, tremors, paralysis and death.

Additional dates for planned larviciding operations are June 9, July 14, Aug. 18 and Sept. 22.

The health district also recommends people use an EPA-registered insect repellent and wear long sleeve shirts and pants treated with a repellent meant for clothing, such as permethrin, to avoid mosquito bites.

For more information on the products used for mosquito abatement visit: https://www.washoecounty.gov/health/programs-and-services/environmental-health/vector-borne-diseases/program_services.php.

Source: WCHD