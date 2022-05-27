Washoe County offers free microchipping for horses

Washoe County’s animal services will microchip horses for free at a community event June 5 at Bartley Ranch Regional Park. The event is open to Washoe County residents who can bring their horses to the park.

Similar to microchips in dogs, the devices in horses can help reunite the animals with their owners if they’re separated due to a disaster, such as wildfire.

The event is open from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and appointments must be made at WashoeAnimals.com.

Bartley Ranch Regional Park is located at 6000 Bartley Ranch Road at the northeastern base of Windy Hill.

Source: Washoe County