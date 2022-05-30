Home > News > Sports > VIDEO: Sword fighters battle at competition in Carson City
Sports

VIDEO: Sword fighters battle at competition in Carson City

By Ty O'Neil
By Ty O'Neil

Fuji park was home on Sunday of the Battle Born Blades Tournament. The tournament is a HEMA Historical European martial arts competition. 

Organizer Michael-Forest Meservy said the event allowed competition of longsword, rapier and broadsword. Competitors wear protective gear, but since they are striking and being struck with swords there are inherent risks.

The swords are steel but remain unsharpened for obvious reasons.   

Meservy said the sport takes a lot of form as a martial art and the tournament was an opportunity to see people’s skills and abilities in Medieval-style competition. The event had about 40 competitors.

Meservy said the skill level was very high and attracted competitors from around the nation.  

If you want to learn more about the sport visit: 

https://www.hemaalliance.com/

https://www.noblescience.org/northern-nevada

Related Stories

Stuart Wexler joins Visit Carson City as Events and Sales...

Hit Broadway musical RENT coming to the Brewery Arts Center (sponsored)

Carson City Symphony presents “Lovers & Heroes” concert with cellist...

The Carson City Historical Society is open Sunday, Feb. 6 (sponsored)

Carson City Historical Society hosts “People of the Comstock” lecture (sponsored)

Get rewarded for recreating with the Hungry Hikers & Bikers...