VIDEO: Sword fighters battle at competition in Carson City

Fuji park was home on Sunday of the Battle Born Blades Tournament. The tournament is a HEMA Historical European martial arts competition.

Organizer Michael-Forest Meservy said the event allowed competition of longsword, rapier and broadsword. Competitors wear protective gear, but since they are striking and being struck with swords there are inherent risks.

The swords are steel but remain unsharpened for obvious reasons.

Meservy said the sport takes a lot of form as a martial art and the tournament was an opportunity to see people’s skills and abilities in Medieval-style competition. The event had about 40 competitors.

Meservy said the skill level was very high and attracted competitors from around the nation.

