VIDEO: Punk Rock Flea Market draws thousands

Photos by Ty O’Neil | Video by Ty O’Neil and Bob Conrad

The five year celebration of the Punk Rock Flea Market this past weekend drew more than 5,000 people. That’s according to the event organizers.

More than a dozen bands played over the two-day event. They were in the new Generator space on Oddie Boulevard in Sparks. The much larger venue was able to host the much larger crowd in addition to more than 100 vendors.

Performers included a number of local and regional bands as well as national touring acts.

The flea market is an all ages and family friendly event with plenty of kids’ activities, including a skate ramp, inflatable slide, drag queen story time and a balance bike course.

Also on hand were numerous mutual aid organizations from the Reno Sparks area, including the Hampton House project, the Burrito Project and the Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality.

Plenty of fun was had by those in attendance, whether they were there to watch music, beat up on cars as part of the car smash or simply to support local, independent artists and merchants.