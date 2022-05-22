Video: Pets of those experiencing homelessness get vet care at free clinic

More than 100 animals this past weekend got health checks and many received vaccinations at a free clinic for pets whose owners are experiencing homelessness.

The event was hosted by Feeding Pets of the Homeless and Dr. Michael Ford, owner of Galena Veterinary Hospital.

Held outside of St. Vincent’s Dining Room, the event had veterinarians and veterinary assistants conducting basic exams and administering vaccines to both cats and dogs.

Dr. Ford said in addition to the animals’ welfare these vaccines will help stop the spread of diseases which benefits the entire community. He noted a few animals with health concerns, but said over all animals were in good health.

Renee Lowry, the CFO of non-profit Feeding Pets of the Homeless, said the event was part of her organization’s larger campaign that helps provide food, emergency care access, animal crates and more to those in need.

Lisa Ross, also with the nonprofit, said this was the best turnout the program has had to date.