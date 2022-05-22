Video: Get to know candidates for Reno City Council

This Is Reno’s third candidate forum was held on Thursday at downtown’s Reno library. Four candidates attended – three newcomers and incumbent Naomi Duerr. Each is running for a Reno City Council seat.

Duerr touted her years on the council and a number of accomplishments; Jay Kenny and Tyler Hinman are both challenging her, however.

Meghan Ebert is challenging incumbent Bonnie Weber, who declined to participate in the forum. Ebert cited what she said was years of political neglect in the North Valleys demonstrated by a lack of basic resources, extensive growth and traffic.

Media personality Connie Wray-Gaudard moderated the forum.

Here are some of the questions asked:

There has been continued frustration from residents regarding what is seen as a lack of planning as our city continues to grow. How will you address growth and development issues for your ward as well as the City of Reno overall? Coding has become a concern for many small businesses. They are concerned that some of the codes the City of Reno follows are outdated, hurting small businesses. How do you plan to better support small businesses within the City of Reno? The City passed on the Nevada Cares Campus to the county last year, but the campus has been determined to be unsafe for clients and staff. Had you been a councilmember at the time, what would you have done differently?

Audience members – in person and online – asked questions about City Hall accessibility, keeping ideas fresh over time and food security.

The forum, hosted by This Is Reno, was sponsored by the Washoe County Library System, EDAWN and Tom Clark Solutions with KWNK Community Radio and Noticiero Móvil as media partners.

