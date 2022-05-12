UNR graduation ceremonies begin Thursday

University of Nevada, Reno spring graduates will participate in one of six separate ceremonies hosted on the campus’s quad Thursday through Saturday this week.

More than 3,200 degrees will be handed out over the course of the three days including more than 2,500 bachelor’s degrees and nearly 700 master’s or doctoral degrees.

University officials said the most popular of the 169 major represented during the ceremonies include community health sciences, psychology and criminal justice. The oldest graduate this year is 71 and the youngest is just 19.

Ceremonies will be held at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day and are scheduled as follows:

May 12

9 a.m. ceremony: College of Business

4 p.m. ceremony: College of Engineering and the Orvis School of Nursing

May 13

9 a.m. ceremony: School of Medicine: Speech Pathology program and the College of Science

4 p.m. ceremony: College of Education and Human Development, the Reynolds School of Journalism and the School of Social Work

May 14

9 a.m. ceremony: College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and the School of Public Health

4 p.m. ceremony: College of Liberal Arts

A livestream of the ceremonies will be available at unr.edu/live.

Source: UNR