Two weeks of early voting begins Saturday

Washoe County officials today announced vote centers will open at 10 a.m. Saturday for two weeks of early voting.

Mail-in ballots have already been sent to voters, but for those wanting to vote in person, there are 24 in-person locations open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 28 through June 10 and on Election Day, June 14.

“Washoe County has a convenient wait-time tracker on its website that shows how long a voter can expect to wait in line in real time,” officials said. “When voters arrive at a Vote Center, they will begin at the Intake Station, where they will be asked for name, to confirm their registered party affiliation, signature, and in some rare cases when verification cannot be completed, a form of identification.”

Voting machines and facilities will be accessible for those living with disabilities.

The locations

Source: Washoe County

Election 2022 This Is Reno is focused on the mayoral, city and county races for the 2022 election. Read more election coverage