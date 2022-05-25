Home > News > Environment > Truckee Meadows fire hosts wildfire preparedness seminar
Environment

Truckee Meadows fire hosts wildfire preparedness seminar

By ThisIsReno
Pinehaven Fire in Reno, Nevada on Nov. 17, 2020. Image: Trevor Bexon / This Is Reno.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District hosts a free wildfire preparedness seminar Saturday, May 28 from 1-4 p.m. in Reno.

The seminar will cover topics to help residents better understand wildfire threats and prepare themselves and their property for a potential wildfire.

TMFPD’s wildfire and fuels chief August Isernhagen will lead the seminar and will discuss creating defensible space and home hardening. He’ll also discuss the agency’s fuels reduction efforts and community programs such as the green waste collection program.

The seminar is from 1-4 p.m. May 28 at 3663 Barron Way in Reno. Admission is free, but seats are limited and registration is required.

Register at https://truckeemeadowsfireprotectiondistrict.formstack.com/forms/wildfire_preparedness.

Source: TMFPD

