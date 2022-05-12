Home > News > Politics > Election 2022 > This Is Reno launches voter guide for city, county races
Election 2022

This Is Reno launches voter guide for city, county races

By Bob Conrad
By Bob Conrad
If voters decide to cast their ballot in person they will have the opportunity to grab an “I voted” sticker as they are leaving the polling site and after placing their voter card in a basket. GPA / PHOTO ARCHIVE / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

This Is Reno today published its candidate profiles for Reno mayor, city council and the Washoe County board of commissioners.

All candidates were invited to submit their free profiles comprising basic questions about why they are running.

Visit the guide here: https://thisisreno.com/election-2022/

Also included are recent news headlines about the 2022 election, focused primarily on local races.

Two forums are remaining for the primary election. Tonight is the county commission candidate forum and next week is a forum for city council candidates. 

Register here to attend: https://www.eventbrite.com/manage/collections/271399/events

Videos from each in-person forum will be published in the guide as they become available. The forums are sponsored by Tom Clark Solutions, Washoe County Libraries and EDAWN. Noticerio Móvil and KWNK Community Radio are media partners.

The voter guide will be expanded to include additional local races after the June 7, 2022 primary.

Related Stories

In an odd early morning debate, Brown says Laxalt’s efforts...

Election reform initiative creeps toward ballot qualification, opponents become vocal

VIDEO: Candidatos a la alcaldía discuten soluciones para la crisis...

What is important in a Judicial Race? (sponsored)

VIDEO: Registrar’s office prepares for June primary

Trump backs Lombardo for Nevada governor