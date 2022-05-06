The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges to hold 85th annual conference in Northern Nevada (sponsored)

Addresses issues affecting juvenile justice, child welfare, and family violence

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ), the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization headquartered in Reno, will host its 85th annual conference in Sparks, Nev. on July 17-20, 2022.

This year’s conference, “Aligning Communities Through Compassion,” will welcome judicial officers and juvenile and family law related professionals to an educational consortium covering relevant and timely topics prevalent in juvenile and family court systems across Nevada and the U.S. The 8th Annual Justice Innovation Awards will also be held during the conference, recognizing the national Innovator of the Year and Impact of the Year recipients.

“The NCJFCJ aims to offer all stakeholders with key information, research, and best practices to tackle current issues that are affecting our children and families right here in our Nevada communities and across the country,” said Joey Orduña Hastings, CEO of the NCJFCJ. “This conference provides a space for judges and law professionals to convene, discuss, and benefit from the unique multidisciplinary opportunities offered to better serve our youth and families.

“At some point in a person’s life, one will be affected by an issue in juvenile or family court, whether it be directly or through someone they know. It is critical that judges and court professionals learn about the newest information, research, and data available so that they can make the best decisions in their courts.”

For eight decades, the NCJFCJ has led systems change through the values of Compassion, Leadership, Education, and Community through its network of 30,000 juvenile and family court professionals who share in the mission of the organization. The NCJFCJ is continuing to make connections with intentions, which is more important than ever to encourage self-care in the judiciary while serving the children, families, and survivors of violence.

The University of Nevada, Reno has approved two graduate credits toward the Judicial Studies Graduate Masters and or Ph.D. Degree. Scholarships are also available to attend the conference through the John Shaw Field Scholarship Program, the Judge Richard J. FitzGerald Memorial Scholarship Program, the Judith Horgan Scholarship, and the 1937 Club Scholarship Program.

The NCJFCJ has 83 judicial and associate members in Nevada. In 2021, the nonprofit received 22 requests for technical assistance and trained more than 220 judges and other related professionals in Nevada.

For more information on the NCJFCJ Annual Conference and to register, visit ncjfcj.org/events/85th-annual-conference or contact Emma Schiller at [email protected].

About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ)

Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.

