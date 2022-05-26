Home > Entertainment > Music > Programs on the Porch return to Bowers Mansion
Programs on the Porch return to Bowers Mansion

By ThisIsReno
Bowers Mansion. Image: Ty O'Neil

Washoe County this week released the schedule for the remainder of its Programs on the Porch series at Bowers Mansion. The series includes live music performances Friday evenings at 7 p.m. through June 17.

Bowers Mansion park ranger Nick Steuer said the performances are a fun way for the community to enjoy the historical setting of the park along with the outdoors.

Performances are free, but donations are accepted for the performers. Guests should also bring a blanket or low-back chair to sit.

Upcoming shows are:

  • May 27 – Kantu Inka
  • June 3 – Sierra Sweethearts
  • June 10 – Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band
  • June 17 – Sierra Alphorn Players

Bowers Mansion is located at 4005 U.S. Highway 395 North off exit 16.

Source: Washoe County

