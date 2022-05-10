Home > Entertainment > Food > PHOTOS: Crawl Reno shows daytime events can pull a crowd
PHOTOS: Crawl Reno shows daytime events can pull a crowd

By ThisIsReno
Crawl Reno's Margarita Crawl starting at The Eddy May 7, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno

Photos by Cesar Lopez

Crawl Reno’s Margarita Crawl, hosted on the same weekend as a number of other local events, still drew a crowd Saturday afternoon. The event, which started at The Eddy, served up $4 margaritas at locations throughout downtown and Midtown to people dressed up in costumes–and many not.

Here’s a look at the slushy event.

Crawl Reno's Margarita Crawl starting at The Eddy May 7, 2022 in Reno, Nev.

