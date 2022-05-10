PHOTOS: Crawl Reno shows daytime events can pull a crowd

Photos by Cesar Lopez
Crawl Reno’s Margarita Crawl, hosted on the same weekend as a number of other local events, still drew a crowd Saturday afternoon. The event, which started at The Eddy, served up $4 margaritas at locations throughout downtown and Midtown to people dressed up in costumes–and many not.
Here’s a look at the slushy event.
