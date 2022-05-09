PHOTOS: Cinco de Mayo festival avoids cool weather with indoor party

Photos by Cesar Lopez
The ROW casinos avoided the sting of blustery spring weather for their first Cinco de Mayo festival by bringing the party indoors. The three-day festival was hosted on the mezzanine level of the hotels and spanned across the walkway between all three May 5-7.
The festival included dance and music performances, tequila and beer tastings, food vendors and shops.
