Home > Events > PHOTOS: Cinco de Mayo festival avoids cool weather with indoor party
EventsFeaturedPhoto Gallery

PHOTOS: Cinco de Mayo festival avoids cool weather with indoor party

By ThisIsReno
By ThisIsReno
Cinco de Mayo at The ROW casinos May 5, 2022. Image: Cesar Lopez / This Is Reno

Photos by Cesar Lopez

The ROW casinos avoided the sting of blustery spring weather for their first Cinco de Mayo festival by bringing the party indoors. The three-day festival was hosted on the mezzanine level of the hotels and spanned across the walkway between all three May 5-7.

The festival included dance and music performances, tequila and beer tastings, food vendors and shops.

Cinco de Mayo at The ROW casinos May 5, 2022.

Related Stories

Grand Sierra Resort kicks off Cinco de Mayo weekend with...

Harry Reid celebrates Cinco de Mayo